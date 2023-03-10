Illinois bill would ban declawing surgery for cats

By Elisa Reamer
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 6:21 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - There’s a debate on declawing when it comes to your household cats. Is it worth protecting your furniture and your skin to deny furry felines a way to defend themselves?

Some veterinarians warn that a bill presented by state representatives can put the life of a cat in jeopardy.

“This bill does really put cats at risk for abandonment or euthanasia and we would really like to see some modifications so we can have a discretionary clause that if we do find it necessary, we can pursue this avenue,” said Illinois State Veterinarian Medical Association president Joanne Carlson.

If passed, House Bill 1533 makes it a fineable offense of up to $2,500 to alter a cat’s claws under any circumstance.

“The main reason why we are opposing it is does not give us any discretionary options as far as a very special unique situation,” Carlson said.

Doctor Carlson says usually the option is an absolute last resort; however, Amber Pinnon of the Winnebago County Animal Services says she is for the ban because of the impact the declawing surgery has on the future of a cat’s health.

“We see a lot of issues that happens because of that, whether that’s arthritis later,” Pinnon said. “We see cats having litter box issues sometimes or resorting to biting.”

Pinnon says a cat’s claws aren’t a bad thing and shouldn’t be taken away from them.

“We don’t stop dogs from barking even though it’s annoying and take away their ability to bark,” Pinnon said. “So same thing with cats and claws, they still have those. That’s still part of their nature and instincts and it makes them a happy, healthy cat.”

Pinnon says the process of declawing is very invasive and recommends all cat owners do research on other options, such as frequent nail trimmings and buying scratching posts.

