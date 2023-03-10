Fred VanVleet fined $30,000 by NBA for criticizing officiating

VanVleet’s comments came postgame on Wednesday following the Raptors 108-100 loss against the Clippers
By Michael Tilka
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 8:36 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
NEW YORK (WIFR) - Following a 108-100 loss Wednesday night against the Los Angeles Clippers, Fred VanVleet spoke out against NBA officiating which resulted in the Rockford native taking a $30,000 fine on Thursday.

“I mean I don’t mind, I’ll take a fine, I don’t care,” VanVleet said during a postgame press conference. “I thought (referee) Ben Taylor was (expletive) terrible.”

“Most of the refs are trying hard. I like a lot of the refs,” VanVleet later added. “They’re trying hard, they’re pretty fair and communicate well. And then you got the other ones who just want to be (expletive) and just kind of (expletive) the game up. And no one’s coming to see that (expletive). They come to see the players.”

