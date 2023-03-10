FIRST ALERT: Heavy, wet snow to continue well into the overnight
Another round of snow becoming likely this weekend
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Our winter storm has delivered as advertised thus far, and there are still several hours of snowfall ahead of us.
The official tally at the Chicago-Rockford International Airport as of 6pm Thursday (snow observations are taken there every six hours) stood at 2.6″ and climbing quickly. Should another 3.4″ fall by the stroke of midnight, it’d be the first time a calendar day saw 6″+ inches in more than three decades! It was back on March 21, 1992 that Rockford saw a whopping 8.1″ of snowfall. It’s a testament to just how rare major late season snow events are in these parts.
Several more hours of snow are ahead, and so it’s no surprise that the Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories are to continue as planned. In fact, there’s been no change to either in more than 24 hours.
Snow is to continue with little, if any interruption, for several more hours, not becoming lighter and more scattered until after the midnight hour. Thankfully, just about all of the snow will be done by the time the morning commute rolls around.
When all is said and done, we’re still confident that total snowfall accumulations will fall in the 3″ to 7″ range, with lighter amounts to be found south, and an isolated 8″ tally isn’t out of the question somewhere north of the Wisconsin border.
Beyond early Friday morning, quiet weather is expected for a good 36 hour period, though clouds are to dominate both Friday and Saturday, and northerly winds will ensure both days are to be quite chilly. Highs on Friday and Saturday aren’t to get out of the upper 30s.
Another round of wintry weather is looking likely, if not certain to occur Saturday night into early Sunday, as another disturbance tracks through the region. The early read is that this system appears likely to bring our area an additional 1″ to 3″ of snowfall.
