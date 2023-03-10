FIRST ALERT: Heavy, wet snow to continue well into the overnight

Another round of snow becoming likely this weekend
By Mark Henderson
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 7:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Our winter storm has delivered as advertised thus far, and there are still several hours of snowfall ahead of us.

The official tally at the Chicago-Rockford International Airport as of 6pm Thursday (snow observations are taken there every six hours) stood at 2.6″ and climbing quickly. Should another 3.4″ fall by the stroke of midnight, it’d be the first time a calendar day saw 6″+ inches in more than three decades! It was back on March 21, 1992 that Rockford saw a whopping 8.1″ of snowfall. It’s a testament to just how rare major late season snow events are in these parts.

Should we get a total of 6" of snow by midnight, which is entirely possible, it would be the...
Should we get a total of 6" of snow by midnight, which is entirely possible, it would be the first 6"+ snow this late in the season since 1992.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Several more hours of snow are ahead, and so it’s no surprise that the Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories are to continue as planned. In fact, there’s been no change to either in more than 24 hours.

Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings remain intact across the region.
Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings remain intact across the region.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Snow is to continue with little, if any interruption, for several more hours, not becoming lighter and more scattered until after the midnight hour. Thankfully, just about all of the snow will be done by the time the morning commute rolls around.

Steady, occasionally heavy snow is to continue through the evening.
Steady, occasionally heavy snow is to continue through the evening.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)
Snow should begin to wind down as we get closer to the midnight hour.
Snow should begin to wind down as we get closer to the midnight hour.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)
Scattered flurries and light snow showers may persist early Friday morning.
Scattered flurries and light snow showers may persist early Friday morning.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)
Things look to get much quieter as we get closer to sunrise.
Things look to get much quieter as we get closer to sunrise.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

When all is said and done, we’re still confident that total snowfall accumulations will fall in the 3″ to 7″ range, with lighter amounts to be found south, and an isolated 8″ tally isn’t out of the question somewhere north of the Wisconsin border.

Our forecast of 3" to 7" of snow for most areas remains on track.
Our forecast of 3" to 7" of snow for most areas remains on track.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Beyond early Friday morning, quiet weather is expected for a good 36 hour period, though clouds are to dominate both Friday and Saturday, and northerly winds will ensure both days are to be quite chilly. Highs on Friday and Saturday aren’t to get out of the upper 30s.

Cloudy skies and northerly winds will create a chilly Friday.
Cloudy skies and northerly winds will create a chilly Friday.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)
Saturday's to start cloudy, but quiet.
Saturday's to start cloudy, but quiet.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Another round of wintry weather is looking likely, if not certain to occur Saturday night into early Sunday, as another disturbance tracks through the region. The early read is that this system appears likely to bring our area an additional 1″ to 3″ of snowfall.

Another disturbance is to bring us another chance for snow Saturday night into early Sunday.
Another disturbance is to bring us another chance for snow Saturday night into early Sunday.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

