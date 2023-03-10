Couple arrested for stealing fire hydrant, police say

Two people in Alabama are facing multiple charges after they stole a fire hydrant, according to police. (Source: WALA)
By Lee Peck and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 11:25 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA/Gray News) – Two people in Alabama are facing multiple charges after stealing a fire hydrant, according to police.

The Mobile Police Department said officers received a call shortly before 5:30 a.m. Thursday about people stealing a fire hydrant in front of a Regions Bank.

Responding officers noticed the suspect vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. Police said they found the fire hydrant in the truck, along with a firearm and drugs.

Police arrested 43-year-old Keith Haley and 39-year-old Karla Frye.

Haley is charged with first-degree theft of services and carrying a concealed weapon, jail records show.

Frye is charged with first-degree theft of property, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both have bond hearings on Friday.

Officials estimate the cost to replace the fire hydrant to be at least $1,500.

Copyright 2023 WALA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thrift store set to open Friday
Carpenter’s Corner, thrift store which benefits homeless, opens Friday
Since January, two managers of Pinnon's are now the owners of the establishment
Pinnon’s in Rockford now under new ownership
About 75 people from the Freeport area are impacted by the layoffs within Newell Brands’ Global...
Newell Brands laying off approximately 75 Freeport employees
Freeport woman dies in Stephenson Co. crash
Freeport woman dies in Stephenson Co. crash
FIRST ALERT: Winter Storm Warnings/Winter Weather Advisories
FIRST ALERT: Winter Storm Warnings/Winter Weather Advisories

Latest News

FILE: Rockford's annual St. Patrick's Day Parade, 2022.
St. Patrick’s Day festivities Saturday in downtown Rockford
Anthony was last seen by family on Friday, Feb. 25.
Belvidere family searches for missing son last seen at O’Hare
FILE - In testimony to Congress, Chair Jerome Powell made clear that the Fed would increase the...
Another US hiring surge: 311,000 jobs despite Fed rate hikes
FILE: An image of Ben Franklin is seen on a $100 bill. Silicon Valley Bank failed after...
Bank regulators seize Silicon Valley Bank in largest bank failure since the Great Recession