Collins Aerospace exec speaks at FAA subcommittee hearing

Federal Aviation Administration
Federal Aviation Administration(MGN)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 6:41 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, DC (WIFR) - Leaders from the Rockford area gathered in Washington Thursday to discuss plans for the upcoming Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) authorization bill.

The hearing Thursday was an opportunity to examine the FAA’s research and development programs before the U.S. House Science Committee Subcommittee on Space & Aeronautics.

Eric Cunningham, vice president of Electric Power Systems with Collins Aerospace in Rockford testified, discussing Collins Aerospace’s initiatives and focus on future technologies, including Collins’ work on electric systems in Rockford.

The subcommittee’s ranking member, State Rep. Eric Sorensen (IL-17) was glad to hear from Cunningham, where his father worked and also with Rockford being a part of his district.

“I look forward to working with everyone and our majority colleagues on what promises to be a busy and important year for space and aeronautics policy,” Sorensen stated. “Commercial Aviation is on the cusp of transformational changes,” Sorensen said, “bringing with it the protentional for economic growth, jobs, innovation and environmental stability.”

Rep. Sorensen shared about the hearing via social media:

