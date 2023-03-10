Belvidere family searches for missing son last seen at O’Hare

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - A Belvidere family wants help finding their son who police say has been missing for nearly two weeks.

Anthony Thounsavath, 30, of Belvidere was reportedly picked up by a cab around 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25 headed to O’Hare airport (ORD). He was supposed to board a flight to Florida.

The Belvidere Police Department says Thounsavath was dropped off at Terminal 1 at ORD, but never boarded the flight. Airport video surveillance shows him exiting the cab at Terminal 1, and last seen at Terminal 3. The TSA tells Belvidere police they have not been able to find Thounsavath on any flight documents.

He’s described as a white man, 5′08″, 140 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes. Thounsavath was last seen wearing a black jacket, gray sweatpants, black and white sneakers, black framed glasses, and carrying a dark duffle bag and a Nike backpack.

Family members say he has been diagnosed with multiple mental health challenges and they believe he left home without his medications. They tell investigators he has never done anything like this before.

Anyone with information can contact Belvidere police at 815-544-2135 or Boone County Crime Stoppers at 815-544-7867.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.