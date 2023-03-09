Snow emergencies declared across the stateline Thursday

STATELINE (WIFR) - As winter weather rolls in Thursday, communities across the stateline declare snow emergencies.

Street parking restrictions will be enforced due to the impact the storm will have on road conditions:

Cherry Valley, Ill. - effective 1 p.m. Thursday, March 9. Winter parking regulations will be enforced.

Machesney Park, Ill. - effective 3 p.m. Thursday, March 9. Residents are asked to remove any vehicles from the roadway until the snowfall has ended and contractors have cleared the roadway of snow.

Beloit, Wis. - effective 3 p.m. Thursday, March 9, through 1 p.m. Friday, March 10. A map of designated snow emergency areas is available on the city’s website, - effective 3 p.m. Thursday, March 9, through 1 p.m. Friday, March 10. A map of designated snow emergency areas is available on the city’s website, www.beloitwi.gov

Janesville, Wis. - effective 4 p.m. Thursday, March 9 until 6 a.m. Saturday, March 11. All parked vehicles should be removed from city streets until snow and ice control operations are complete.

Evansville, Wis. - effective 5 p.m. Thursday, March 9 through 10 a.m., Friday, March 10.

South Beloit, Ill. - effective 6 p.m. Thursday, March 9 through 2 p.m. Friday, March 10. Odd/even parking will be suspended until streets are fully plowed and the snow event is canceled by the city.

Some communities shared parking restrictions on social media Thursday to let residents know when the snow ordiance immediately goes into effect:

