Rockford women reflect on roles as leaders

Three Rockford women reflect on their roles as leaders in roles that used to be dominated by men.
By Jim Hagerty
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 9:23 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Dozens of stateline women have been making the political, social, economic, and cultural cogs turn for decades in order to create a world where gender differences are not only valued but celebrated.

Jenny ralston has been formulating and selling bath and body products for 12 years. She says when she started her business, she had some doubts, but quickly looked to the accomplishments of women who came before her, like Beloit billionaire Diane Hendricks, and took the leap.

“I think the biggest battle was just believing in myself back then that I was capable of owning a business as a woman,” Ralston, who owns Bath & Body Fusion, said.

Today, Ralston has two locations and enjoys the fact that many of the Rockford’s small businesses share a common trait.

“A lot of them are owned by women, and just seeing their success behind it is inspiring to us all,” she said.

Rockford Area Arts Council Executive Director Mary McNamara Bernsten says because of suffragettes like Kate F. O’Connor and Jane Addams, she’s been surrounded by strong women all of her life.

“As a child growing up in a fairly public-facing household, the people getting things done on the campaign level, in the church, at the school--all women,” she said. “Those women were organizing platforms for other people to elevated.”

According to Rockford Fire Chief Michele Pankow, women in leadership are just getting started.

“I would say we’ve made a lot of progress, for sure,” Pankow said. “But there is still a lot of progress to go.”

According to labor statistics, about half of all management positions in the United Staters are held by women. In 1972, that statistic stood at only 18%. Industries that hire the most women for leaderships roles include human resources, the medical field, education, and the finance industry.

Aside from the women who work as managers, Rockford is home to approximately 500 women-owned businesses.

