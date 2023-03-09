Newell Brands laying off approximately 75 Freeport employees

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Layoffs announced Thursday by Newell Brands have Freeport city leaders discussing options for residents out of a job.

“The City of Freeport is incredibly disappointed in Newell’s decision,” Freeport mayor Jodi Miller stated regarding the news. “However, we feel highly confident that other employers that are actively recruiting will open their doors to those affected by Newell’s decision.”

About 75 people from the Freeport area are impacted by the layoffs within Newell Brands’ Global Business Services organization.

Miller says it is unfortunate that one local business is losing a well-trained workforce, but hopes those employees will have other opportunities for careers in the stateline.

“Decisions affecting people are not taken lightly and we are committed to treating these colleagues with kindness and respect during the transition,” a statement from a Newell Brands spokesperson reads in part. “We are offering transition support and job placement services in addition to retention bonuses and severance packages.”

The spokesperson says that the company does not have plans to leave Freeport as a result of this layoff.

