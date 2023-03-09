Freeport woman dies in Stephenson Co. crash

STEPHENSON COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - One woman is dead after a crash Tuesday night in Stephenson County.

Katelin Croffoot, 26, of Freeport was found just after 11:30 p.m. after her car veered off Stephenson St. Road west of Bolton Road and into a ditch, hitting a tree.

Illinois State Police (ISP) say Croffoot was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. She was later airlifted to another hospital for a higher level of care, but did not survive.

The crash remains under investigation with ISP.

