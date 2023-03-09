Former Belvidere Athletic Director Doug Chapman dies at 83

Chapman was AD for the school from 1977 to 1992
Former Belvidere Athletic Director Doug Chapman dies at 83
Former Belvidere Athletic Director Doug Chapman dies at 83(wifr)
By Michael Tilka
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 7:21 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - On Tuesday, Belvidere Athletics announced the passing of former athletic director and coach Doug Chapman at the age of 83. Chapman first came to the city of murals in 1970 and served as AD for 15 years with the school.

Before becoming AD in 1977, Chapman was the head coach of the Bucs football team from 1970 to 1974. Chapman went from 0-9 in his first year to 8-1 in just five years. As AD, Chapman would hire LaVern Pottinger who would get Belvidere a pair of state championships in football in 1993 and 1994.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FIRST ALERT: Winter Storm Watch
FIRST ALERT: Winter Storm Watch
Emergency crews dispatched around 11:30 a.m. for aid. No word yet on injuries or what caused...
Woman identified in fatal Rockford crash
Fatal crash generic
Illinois teen identified in Rock County crash
41-year-old Daniel Elkinton was last seen February 24 and reported missing three days later.
Missing Genoa man found dead in the Kishwaukee River
Onyx Bar & Grill in Machesney Park, Ill.
Second person arrested in shooting at Onyx Bar & Grill

Latest News

The 2023 IHSA Boys Basketball State Finals run Thursday, March 9 through Saturday, March 11.
IHSA Boys Basketball Championships viewing schedule
‘It shows they want to win and they want to win now’ IceHogs prepared for playoff push with...
‘It shows they want to win and they want to win now’ IceHogs prepared for playoff push with new-look roster
Auburn falls to top-ranked Benet Academy in NIU Super-Sectional
Auburn falls to top-ranked Benet Academy in NIU Super-Sectional
Lutheran falls to Rockridge in Sterling Super-Sectional
Lutheran falls to Rockridge in Sterling Super-Sectional