Former Belvidere Athletic Director Doug Chapman dies at 83

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - On Tuesday, Belvidere Athletics announced the passing of former athletic director and coach Doug Chapman at the age of 83. Chapman first came to the city of murals in 1970 and served as AD for 15 years with the school.

Before becoming AD in 1977, Chapman was the head coach of the Bucs football team from 1970 to 1974. Chapman went from 0-9 in his first year to 8-1 in just five years. As AD, Chapman would hire LaVern Pottinger who would get Belvidere a pair of state championships in football in 1993 and 1994.

