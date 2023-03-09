FIRST ALERT: Winter storm to bring heavy, wet snow to the Stateline Thursday, Thursday night

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A significant winter storm has been in our sights for several days, and we now find ourselves on the eve of its arrival.

Unlike previous systems in recent weeks that presented quite a bit of uncertainty regarding the forecast, the picture being painted with this storm is a very clear one, which is quite uncommon in late season events.

If there’s been one change that has shown up in the past 24 hours, it’s with the timing of the system’s arrival. Earlier on, the thought was that snow would begin either late Thursday afternoon or around dinnertime. We are going to bump up that arrival time by 4 to 6 hours, now anticipating a midday to early afternoon arrival of the snow.

Snow will continue through the evening, but should begin to let up after midnight. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Snow will overspread the entire area Thursday afternoon, but may briefly mix with rain south of I-88. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Initially, snow will melt on contact on all surfaces, due to above freezing air and ground temperatures. But, as temperatures cool later in the afternoon and toward nightfall, accumulations will begin to take place, first on grassy surfaces, sidewalks, and residential streets, then eventually on the main roads.

Snow is to ramp up in intensity during the evening and overnight hours, which is when travel will be most treacherous. While salt will be extremely effective in maintaining roads to an extent, the intensity of the snowfall may just be too much to overcome, so we are to expect roads to become slushy and treacherous from dinnertime on. Not helping matters will be a gusty wind, which may greatly reduce visibility for a lengthy amount of time. While blowing and drifting of the snow won’t be a major issue, due to its heavy, wet nature, the heavy, wet snow may cause stress on power lines and trees, and gusty winds may lead to some concern over power outages.

Snow will be falling during the evening commute Thursday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Snow will be heavy at times Thursday evening. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The back edge of the snow will cross the Mississippi River in the early morning hours of Friday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Snow should wind down in time for the morning commute Friday, though there’ll likely remain many roads that will be slushy or snow covered.

Snow should wrap up around or shortly after sunrise Friday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Several inches of snow are to come with this storm, though there’s at least some uncertainty regarding how much will melt on contact and how much will ultimately pile up. Our current thinking is that the vast majority of the area will see between 3″ and 7″ of snow in total. Lighter amounts are likely the farther south of Rockford one goes, while the highest amounts are expected along and north of the Wisconsin border, where I wouldn’t be surprised if there was a local 8″ or 9″ total.

The biggest wild card will be how long it takes for snow to start accumulating. The recent warmth has left ground temperatures quite warm, so there will be a period of melting at first. If melting continues over several hours, it’d mean lower total accumulations. Should we only see, say, an hour of melting and accumulation begins faster, we’d likely end up on the higher side of the envelope. Only time will tell. Regardless, there will be enough snow to cause a lengthy period of travel impacts.

Most of us are looking at between 3 and 7 inches of snow, with the highest amounts likely found in the northern reaches of the viewing area. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

We’ve mentioned that this is to be a heavy, wet snow. It’s commonly referred to as heart attack snow, as its been know to be extremely difficult, if not dangerous to shovel. Because its so heavy and wet, shoveling this snow is quite strenuous, and puts a strain on one’s heart. The key is to take it easy! Be sure to hydrate early and often, take plenty of breaks, and don’t try to move it all at once. Move smaller amounts of snow, reducing the strain it puts on your body.

Cardiac issues aren’t the only problems that shoveling this kind of snow may present. Back, muscle, and tissue strains are very common shoveling injuries, as are broken bones, slips, and falls, among others.

This snow will be heavy and wet, making it difficult and potentially dangerous to shovel. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Friday looks to be quiet once the snow comes to an end very early in the day, and Saturday looks to be quiet as well, though both days appear to be quite cold, with highs not getting out of the 30s. Our next shot of light snow is to come Saturday night into Sunday morning.

