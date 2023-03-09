Disney parks’ fan-favorite Dole Whip is coming to grocery stores

The tropical soft serve has been a staple at Disney parks since it was introduced at Magic...
The tropical soft serve has been a staple at Disney parks since it was introduced at Magic Kingdom in 1984.(Disney via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 9:55 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Disney fans know there’s nothing better than enjoying an ice-cold sweet treat during a hot day at the parks.

But soon, you won’t have to wait for your next visit to Disney, because the famous Dole Whip is coming to grocery stores.

The tropical soft serve has been a staple at Disney parks since it was introduced at Magic Kingdom in 1984.

Dole has announced that Dole Whip will soon be sold in stores nationwide.

The dairy-free frozen treat will be available in three flavors: pineapple, mango and strawberry.

Look for it in your local freezer aisle.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FIRST ALERT: Winter Storm Watch
FIRST ALERT: Winter Storm Watch
Since January, two managers of Pinnon's are now the owners of the establishment
Pinnon’s in Rockford now under new ownership
16-year-old airlifted in Boone County semi vs. car crash
16-year-old airlifted in Boone County semi vs. car crash
Thrift store set to open Friday
Carpenter’s Corner, thrift store which benefits homeless, opens Friday
Cagle is due in court at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 8 for a bond hearing.
Lee County woman arrested after alleged screwdriver stabbing

Latest News

FILE - The General Motors logo is displayed outside the General Motors Detroit-Hamtramck...
GM offers buyouts to most US salaried workers to trim costs
FILE - A black plume rises over East Palestine, Ohio, as a result of a controlled detonation of...
Norfolk Southern brings apology, aid to derailment hearing
NASA is tracking an asteroid that has a "small chance" of hitting Earth on Valentine's Day 2046.
NASA tracks asteroid that could hit Earth on Valentine's Day 2046
Rockford Fire Chief Michele Pankow
Rockford women reflect on roles as leaders