Blackhawks sign IceHogs F Luke Philp to one-year deal

The deal runs through the end of the 2023-24 season
Chicago Blackhawks
Chicago Blackhawks(WIFR)
By Michael Tilka
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (WIFR) - The Chicago Blackhawks have signed IceHogs F Luke Philp to a one-year, $775,000 deal through the end of the 2023-24 season.

Philp had been previously under contract with Rockford prior to this new deal. Before coming to the stateline ahead of the 2022-23 season, Philp spent three years with the Stockton Heat in the AHL.

After a breakout year in his final season in Stockton, Philp’s stock continues to rise as the Alberta native has 18 goals and 20 assists in 45 games with the Hogs this year.

The 27-year-old made his NHL debut in January with the Blackhawks where he appeared in two games and tallied an assist.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FIRST ALERT: Winter Storm Watch
FIRST ALERT: Winter Storm Watch
Thrift store set to open Friday
Carpenter’s Corner, thrift store which benefits homeless, opens Friday
Since January, two managers of Pinnon's are now the owners of the establishment
Pinnon’s in Rockford now under new ownership
16-year-old airlifted in Boone County semi vs. car crash
16-year-old airlifted in Boone County semi vs. car crash
Cagle is due in court at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 8 for a bond hearing.
Lee County woman arrested after alleged screwdriver stabbing

Latest News

Scales Mound boys basketball returns to state for a second-straight year
Scales Mound boys basketball returns to state for a second-straight year
Former Belvidere Athletic Director Doug Chapman dies at 83
Former Belvidere Athletic Director Doug Chapman dies at 83
The 2023 IHSA Boys Basketball State Finals run Thursday, March 9 through Saturday, March 11.
IHSA Boys Basketball Championships viewing schedule
‘It shows they want to win and they want to win now’ IceHogs prepared for playoff push with...
‘It shows they want to win and they want to win now’ IceHogs prepared for playoff push with new-look roster