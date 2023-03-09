Blackhawks sign IceHogs F Luke Philp to one-year deal

CHICAGO (WIFR) - The Chicago Blackhawks have signed IceHogs F Luke Philp to a one-year, $775,000 deal through the end of the 2023-24 season.

Philp had been previously under contract with Rockford prior to this new deal. Before coming to the stateline ahead of the 2022-23 season, Philp spent three years with the Stockton Heat in the AHL.

After a breakout year in his final season in Stockton, Philp’s stock continues to rise as the Alberta native has 18 goals and 20 assists in 45 games with the Hogs this year.

The 27-year-old made his NHL debut in January with the Blackhawks where he appeared in two games and tallied an assist.

