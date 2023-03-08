Winter storm becoming increasingly likely Thursday into Friday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With winter thus far being remarkably tame in the snowfall department, many Stateliners have likely been tempted to put away the shovels and snowblowers for the season with us being well into March.

Those who may have actually pulled the trigger in doing will almost certainly be pulling them back out in short order, as a winter storm is appearing more and more likely to bring a good amount of snow our way.

Wednesday will be the calm before the storm, as quiet conditions are likely. Clouds are to be much more numerous Wednesday compared to Tuesday, though temperatures are still likely to reach the middle 40s in the afternoon.

Clouds are to dominate for most, if not all of Wednesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Wednesday night we’ll remain quiet, and Thursday’s to start off on a docile note. Cloud cover is to be quite thick Thursday, though the first half to two-thirds of the day will be dry.

Thursday's to start out dry, but snow will fast approach in the afternoon. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

It’s by late Thursday afternoon or early Thursday evening that snow begins to overspread the area. Right now, though, air and ground temperatures should be warm enough to prevent any major impacts on the evening commute.

Snow is to arrive around the dinner hour Thursday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

It’s becoming increasingly likely that this is going to be mainly a snow event for most of us in the Stateline, though precipitation may begin as a rain/snow mix along and south of Interstate 88.

Snow is to begin late Thursday into Thursday evening. There could be a wintry mix south of Interstate 88. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Once snow begins, it’s not to let up for a period of several hours Thursday night into early Friday morning.

Snow is to continue nearly nonstop through the night. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

With there appearing to be less of a threat for a wintry mix, there now looks to be a much higher likelihood of snowfall accumulating over the vast majority of the area.

Accumulations are much, much more likely. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Two big wildcards that may have big impacts on how much snow will fall, locally, are the above freezing air temperatures likely to be present over a significant amount of time during the storm, as well as the ground/pavement temperatures which are also well above freezing. Will either or both of these factors cause a bit more melting to take place, thus limiting accumulation? That remains to be seen.

The wild cards that may limit accumulation are the above freezing air temperatures likely during much of this event as well as warmer ground/pavement temperatures. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

While we’re still about 24 hours away from putting out an official accumulation forecast, NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center has offered an initial framework on what may be in store.

That agency essentially guarantees at least two inches of snow along and north of US-20, with it quickly becoming close to a coin flip along the I-88 corridor.

Getting 2" or more of snow is essentially guaranteed along and north of US-20, while the chances go down rapidly as one heads south. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The WPC signals quite a good chance for four inches or more along and north of US-20, with the chances rapidly dwindling as one heads south.

Along and north of US-20, there stands to be a very good chance of getting 4" or more of snow. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Could some parts of the area pick up a half a foot or more? The WPC says it’s a distinct possibility, especially in southern Wisconsin, where they place the odds of 6″+ at between 70% and 90%. Even in far northern Illinois, the chances are certainly not to be ignored.

At this juncture, many areas COULD be looking at 6" or more of snow, especially as you go into Wisconsin. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Winter Storm Watches have already been posted for Jo Daviess, Stephenson, and Carroll Counties, and it’s very likely more counties will be placed under some sort of alert at some point in the day Wednesday. It’s a situation which is becoming more clear, but isn’t yet etched in stone. Further updates are forthcoming.

