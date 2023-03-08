US investigates Tesla for steering wheels that can fall off

FILE - A Tesla logo is seen on a vehicle on display in Austin, Texas, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023....
FILE - A Tesla logo is seen on a vehicle on display in Austin, Texas, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. U.S. auto safety regulators have opened an investigation into Tesla’s Model Y SUV after getting two complaints that the steering wheels can come off while being driven. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 6:07 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - U.S. auto safety regulators have opened an investigation into Tesla’s Model Y SUV after getting two complaints that the steering wheels can come off while being driven.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says the probe covers an estimated 120,000 vehicles from the 2023 model year.

The agency says in both cases the Model Ys were delivered to customers with a missing bolt that holds the wheel to the steering column. A friction fit held the steering wheels on, but they separated when force was exerted while the SUVs were being driven.

The agency says in documents posted on its website Wednesday that both incidents happened while the SUVs had low mileage on them.

Investigators look at how often the problem happens, how many vehicles were affected and at Tesla’s manufacturing process. The Model Y is Tesla’s top-selling vehicle.

Messages were left seeking comment from Tesla, which has disbanded its media relations department.

In one complaint filed with NHTSA, an owner said he was driving with his family on Route 1 in Woodbridge, New Jersey, when the steering wheel suddenly came off on Jan. 29. The owner wrote that there were no cars behind him, and he was able to pull toward the road divider. There were no injuries in the Tesla, which was purchased on Jan. 24.

The complaint has a link to a Twitter posting from the owner that included a video of the detached steering wheel and pictures of the white Tesla being towed.

At first a Tesla service center gave the owner a cost estimate of $103.96 to repair the problem. The service center apologized in what appear to be text messages posted on Twitter.

When the owner wrote that he had lost faith in Tesla and asked for a refund, the service center removed the charge and wrote that Tesla doesn’t have a return policy, but he could reach out to the sales and delivery team.

The man was later given the option of keeping the car or getting it replaced with a new one, according to his post on Twitter.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews dispatched around 11:30 a.m. for aid. No word yet on injuries or what caused...
Woman identified in fatal Rockford crash
Fatal crash generic
Illinois teen identified in Rock County crash
41-year-old Daniel Elkinton was last seen February 24 and reported missing three days later.
Missing Genoa man found dead in the Kishwaukee River
21-year-old Derek Graham faces several charges including possession of a firearm while on parole.
Second person arrested in shooting at Onyx Bar & Grill
School emergency
Auburn High School student arrested after weapon found at school

Latest News

FILE - The pressures on FBI Director Christopher Wray and the FBI have grown since a search of...
FBI tested by attacks, politically explosive investigations
Two survivors of a deadly kidnapping in Mexico are being treated in a hospital.
Survivors of deadly Mexico abduction returned to US
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says he supports the blocking of the D.C. crime bill.
Schumer voices support for resolution on DC crime bill
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell calls Democrats soft on crime.
McConnell calls out Democrats on DC crime bill