Rockford’s Pinnon’s Foods under new ownership

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two long-time employees at Rockford’s Pinnon’s Meat Market now lead the business with a determination to grow despite any challenges that come their way.

“I think we’ll always have challenges and so far, we’ve proven to overcome them,” said one of Pinnon’s new owners Katie Bartel.

Bartel and Brittany Stack are eight weeks into being the prideful new owners of the staple Rockford meat market.

“We’ve been working here for a really long time. We just fell in love with the place,” Stack said.

Long is an understatement. Prior to taking over, the duo worked there for more than a decade.

“Tom and Dan decided they wanted to retire so they offered us the store to buy it and we were very interested,” Stack said.

Bartel says that interest sparked thanks to the close relationships she’s made with her fellow employees, who she refers to as family.

“The fact that we feel like we’re at home when we’re here and the investment we put into it, the care we have for it, the love we have for it,” Bartel said.

Bartel assures customers Pinnon’s is in good hands. The owners hope to stick to the shop roots and especially stay faithful to the west side neighborhood.

“Our family was here, we’ve been here since we were children and now, we can say we own it,” Bartel said.

Bartel and Stack say they’ve been no stranger to the ups and downs Pinnon’s has faced since it opened shop in 1976 but with perseverance and positivity, they say they can get through anything life throws at them.

“Each day, you know, presents a different, you know, obstacle and it’s nice to have the ability to overcome those obstacles,” Stack said.

The main goal, Stack says, is to offer good jobs, serve quality meats and most importantly, make their customers happy.

