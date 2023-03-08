Rockford Roasting Co. to move full-time into Embassy Suites location

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A new chapter begins for a group of local coffee roasters this Friday.

Starting March 10, Rockford Roasting Company will operate exclusively out of its Embassy Suites cafe at 416 S. Main St. in Rockford.

Owners shared big news Wednesday via social media about plans they have in the very near future.

“Beginning Friday, 3/10 we’re officially moving all cafe services to our Embassy Suites cafe!,” the post reads.

One fan replied to the post asking if the flagship location at 206 N. Main Street is closing, and received an immediate “Yes!” in response.

The nationally acclaimed roasting facility and brew bar opened in Fall 2014 at the Main Street location and opened its second location inside Embassy Suites in September 2020.

