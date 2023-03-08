Rockford area youth host community town hall

By Amber Cooper
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 10:33 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In a public town hall organized by the Chairman and Mayor’s Youth Leadership Council, parents, students and city leaders discuss challenges about transportation in Winnebago County in hopes of receiving potential solutions.

“As students, we use transportation every day whether it’s for school, work, sports and being able to safely rely on those facilities to take us from point A to point B efficiently is something that should be happening all the time,” said Auburn High School junior Eshal Sameer.

In this youth-led conversation, students asked city leaders about free transit, the dangers of potholes, pedestrian safety and the future of transportation. Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara ensures students that the city is working hard to make improvements.

“Much of the work that’s being done in neighborhood streets are driven by alderman. We provide recommendations to our council members and those council members then get the final determination of which roads they choose,” said McNamara.

Mayor McNamara also highlighted the $345 million project aimed at rebuilding the city’s roadways, bridges, sidewalks, and storm and water facilities.

