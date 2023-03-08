Pecatonica cop charged with sending lewd photos appears in court

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Pecatonica police officer accused of sending lewd photographs to more than one woman two years ago appeared in court Tuesday.

Jeffrey Stacy, 55, was scheduled to enter a plea in front of Winnebago County Judge Brendan Maher. However, the case was continued to allow the state’s attorney’s office time to speak to one of the victims.

Stacy is now scheduled to enter a plea at 9 a.m., Friday, April 9, in Courtroom D of the Winnebago County Justice Center.

He is charged with two counts of intimidation, two counts of official misconduct, and two counts of disorderly conduct. Prosecutors say in March 2022, he electronically sent three women pictures of his genitals and then attempted to thwart the investigation.

The state alleges that Stacy approached two of the women while on duty and told them to deny receiving the images. He approached one of the victims at her job, according to a criminal complaint.

The most serious charges against Stacy--misconduct and intimidation and misconduct--are Class 3 felonies, punishable by five to 10 years in prison and fines of up to $25,000. Charges against him were filed on July 13, 2022. He is currently on administrative leave pending the outcome of this case.

