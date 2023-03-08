Pecatonica cop charged with sending lewd photos appears in court

Jeffrey Stacy was arrested in 2022.
Jeffrey Stacy is charged with intimidation, misconduct, harassment, and disorderly conduct.
By Jim Hagerty
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 6:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Pecatonica police officer accused of sending lewd photographs to more than one woman two years ago appeared in court Tuesday.

Jeffrey Stacy, 55, was scheduled to enter a plea in front of Winnebago County Judge Brendan Maher. However, the case was continued to allow the state’s attorney’s office time to speak to one of the victims.

Stacy is now scheduled to enter a plea at 9 a.m., Friday, April 9, in Courtroom D of the Winnebago County Justice Center.

He is charged with two counts of intimidation, two counts of official misconduct, and two counts of disorderly conduct. Prosecutors say in March 2022, he electronically sent three women pictures of his genitals and then attempted to thwart the investigation.

The state alleges that Stacy approached two of the women while on duty and told them to deny receiving the images. He approached one of the victims at her job, according to a criminal complaint.

The most serious charges against Stacy--misconduct and intimidation and misconduct--are Class 3 felonies, punishable by five to 10 years in prison and fines of up to $25,000. Charges against him were filed on July 13, 2022. He is currently on administrative leave pending the outcome of this case.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

41-year-old Daniel Elkinton was last seen February 24 and reported missing three days later.
Missing Genoa man found dead in the Kishwaukee River
Emergency crews dispatched around 11:30 a.m. for aid. No word yet on injuries or what caused...
Woman identified in fatal Rockford crash
Fatal crash generic
Illinois teen identified in Rock County crash
One person is hospitalized after one-vehicle accident Sunday afternoon in the 5800 block of...
One person hospitalized after jeep crashes into tree in Roscoe
Parts of 1st and Charles in downtown Rockford are blocked off to traffic following a crash...
Rollover accident closes intersection in downtown Rockford

Latest News

Snow is becoming more and more likely to occur Thursday, Thursday night, and Friday.
Mark's Tuesday Forecast -- 3/7/2023
Jeffrey Stacy, 55, is charged with misconduct, intimidation, harassment, and disorderly conduct.
- clipped version
Rockford Art Musuem highlights student art pieces at Young Artists Exhibition
Rockford Art Musuem highlights student art pieces at Young Artists Exhibition
Fatal crash generic
Illinois teen identified in Rock County crash