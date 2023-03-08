One airlifted in Boone County semi vs. car crash

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 11:53 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - One driver is in critical condition Tuesday after a rollover crash involving a semi-truck and a car.

Emergency crews dispatched around 8:30 a.m. to Genoa Road south of Reeds Crossing Road for aid.

At the scene, they found a semi-truck rolled over up against another vehicle. Fire Chief Brian Kunce says it took approximately 40 minutes to extricate the driver from the car.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office says the driver of the car was airlifted to a Madison hospital for treatment.

Genoa Road was closed down while the Boone County Sheriff’s Department investigated the crash site.

Boone County Fire Protection District #2 shared a video of the rescue via Facebook:

