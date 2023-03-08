Lee County woman arrested after alleged screwdriver stabbing

ASHTON, Ill. (WIFR) - Police are investigating a stabbing incident that happened Tuesday night in Ashton, Ill.

45-year-old Jennifer Cagle was arrested after Lee County deputies responded to a call about a stabbing involving a screwdriver.

According to deputies, Cagle resisted arrest during the incident, attempting to batter law enforcement when they tried to make the arrest.

She faces multiple aggravated battery charges, including one charge against a healthcare worker.

