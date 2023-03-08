Lee County woman arrested after alleged screwdriver stabbing

Cagle is due in court at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 8 for a bond hearing.
Cagle is due in court at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 8 for a bond hearing.(Lee County Sheriff's Office)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 11:28 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHTON, Ill. (WIFR) - Police are investigating a stabbing incident that happened Tuesday night in Ashton, Ill.

45-year-old Jennifer Cagle was arrested after Lee County deputies responded to a call about a stabbing involving a screwdriver.

According to deputies, Cagle resisted arrest during the incident, attempting to batter law enforcement when they tried to make the arrest.

She faces multiple aggravated battery charges, including one charge against a healthcare worker.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews dispatched around 11:30 a.m. for aid. No word yet on injuries or what caused...
Woman identified in fatal Rockford crash
FIRST ALERT: Winter Storm Watch
FIRST ALERT: Winter Storm Watch
Fatal crash generic
Illinois teen identified in Rock County crash
41-year-old Daniel Elkinton was last seen February 24 and reported missing three days later.
Missing Genoa man found dead in the Kishwaukee River
Onyx Bar & Grill in Machesney Park, Ill.
Second person arrested in shooting at Onyx Bar & Grill

Latest News

Crash
One airlifted in Boone County semi vs. car crash
Galfano is currently lodged in the Lee County jail awaiting court on March 15.
Ashton man charged with possession of images of child sex abuse
Local students voice their concerns about infrastructure and transportation
Rockford area youth host community town hall
Local students voice their concerns about infrastructure and transportation
Rockford area youth host community town hall