IHSA Boys Basketball Championships viewing schedule

The 2023 IHSA Boys Basketball State Finals run Thursday, March 9 through Saturday, March 11.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WIFR) - Looking for the Illinois High School Association Boys Basketball Championships this weekend?

Check out the times of all the games below:

Thursday, March 9, 2023

Session 1

Game 1 - 1A Semifinal: Gibault Catholic vs. Cornerstone Christian Academy 10 a.m.

Game 2 - 1A Semifinal: Tuscola vs. Scales Mound 11:45 a.m.

Over the air - The CW 23.5

Cable - Comcast Rockford 436; Mediacom 11; Spectrum 7

Satellite DirecTV – 7

1A Third Place Game - 7 p.m.

Session 2

Game 1 - 2A Semifinal: Teutopolis vs. DePaul College Prep 2:30 p.m.

Game 2 - 2A Semifinal: Rockridge vs. Central Catholic 4:15 p.m.

2A Third Place Game - 8:45 P.M.

Friday, March 10, 2023

Session 3

Game 1 - 3A Semifinal: St. Ignatius College Prep vs. Simeon 10 a.m.

Game 2 - 3A Semifinal: Metamora vs. East St. Louis Sr. 11:45 a.m.

3A Third Place Game - 7 p.m.

Session 4

Game 1 - 4A Semifinal: New Trier vs. Benet Academy 2:30 p.m.

Game 2 - Downers Grove North vs. Moline H.S. 4:15 p.m.

4A Third Place Game - 8:45 p.m.

Saturday, March 11, 2023

1A Championship - 11 a.m.

2A Championship - 12:45 p.m.

3A Championship - 5:30 p.m.

4A Championship - 7:15 p.m.

