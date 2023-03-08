IHSA Boys Basketball Championships viewing schedule
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WIFR) - Looking for the Illinois High School Association Boys Basketball Championships this weekend?
Check out the times of all the games below:
Thursday, March 9, 2023
Session 1
Game 1 - 1A Semifinal: Gibault Catholic vs. Cornerstone Christian Academy 10 a.m.
Game 2 - 1A Semifinal: Tuscola vs. Scales Mound 11:45 a.m.
Over the air - The CW 23.5
Cable - Comcast Rockford 436; Mediacom 11; Spectrum 7
Satellite DirecTV – 7
1A Third Place Game - 7 p.m.
Session 2
Game 1 - 2A Semifinal: Teutopolis vs. DePaul College Prep 2:30 p.m.
Game 2 - 2A Semifinal: Rockridge vs. Central Catholic 4:15 p.m.
2A Third Place Game - 8:45 P.M.
Friday, March 10, 2023
Session 3
Game 1 - 3A Semifinal: St. Ignatius College Prep vs. Simeon 10 a.m.
Game 2 - 3A Semifinal: Metamora vs. East St. Louis Sr. 11:45 a.m.
3A Third Place Game - 7 p.m.
Session 4
Game 1 - 4A Semifinal: New Trier vs. Benet Academy 2:30 p.m.
Game 2 - Downers Grove North vs. Moline H.S. 4:15 p.m.
4A Third Place Game - 8:45 p.m.
Saturday, March 11, 2023
1A Championship - 11 a.m.
2A Championship - 12:45 p.m.
3A Championship - 5:30 p.m.
4A Championship - 7:15 p.m.
