FIRST ALERT: Winter Storm Watch

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Cloudy skies today with highs in the middle 40′s. Cloudy tonight with lows in the mid to upper 30′s. Snow likely after 2 PM on Thursday with several inches of accumulation possible Thursday night. Winter Storm Watches are in place for Northern Illinois/Southern Wisconsin Thursday afternoon through Friday morning. Highs in the 30′s for the rest of the week.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.