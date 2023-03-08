FIRST ALERT: Winter Storm Watch

FIRST ALERT: Winter Storm Watch
By Aaron Wilson
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 6:50 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Cloudy skies today with highs in the middle 40′s. Cloudy tonight with lows in the mid to upper 30′s. Snow likely after 2 PM on Thursday with several inches of accumulation possible Thursday night. Winter Storm Watches are in place for Northern Illinois/Southern Wisconsin Thursday afternoon through Friday morning. Highs in the 30′s for the rest of the week.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews dispatched around 11:30 a.m. for aid. No word yet on injuries or what caused...
Woman identified in fatal Rockford crash
Fatal crash generic
Illinois teen identified in Rock County crash
41-year-old Daniel Elkinton was last seen February 24 and reported missing three days later.
Missing Genoa man found dead in the Kishwaukee River
21-year-old Derek Graham faces several charges including possession of a firearm while on parole.
Second person arrested in shooting at Onyx Bar & Grill
School emergency
Auburn High School student arrested after weapon found at school

Latest News

Snow is to arrive around the dinner hour Thursday.
Winter storm becoming increasingly likely Thursday into Friday
Limited Sunshine and Mid 40′s Today
Limited Sunshine and Mid 40′s Today
Sunshine will quickly emerge by late morning or early afternoon Tuesday.
Quiet and seasonable through Wednesday, winter storm looming beyond
Mild Monday on Target
Mild Monday on Target