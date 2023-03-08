Ashton man charged with possession of images of child sex abuse

Galfano is currently lodged in the Lee County jail awaiting court on March 15.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ASHTON, Ill. (WIFR) - A 76-year-old Lee County man is in custody this week for child pornography charges.

Glenn Galfano, of Ashton, was arrested Tuesday, Feb. 28 after Illinois State Police executed a search warrant. He faces four counts of possession of child pornography and four counts of disseminating child pornography.

According to court records, the images depicted a victim younger than 13 years old.

Members of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force searched a home on the 800 block of Brown Avenue in Ashton. Evidence gathered at the scene led to Galfano’s arrest. He was taken to the Lee County jail.

The investigation remains open and ongoing. 

Resources are available to families on how to keep kids safe online at https://illinoisattorneygeneral.gov/onlinesafe/. To report online exploitation visit www.cybertipline.org, and for resources for survivors of sexual abuse visit: https://www.missingkids.org/gethelpnow/csam-resources.

