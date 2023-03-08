16-year-old airlifted in Boone County semi vs. car crash

Crash
Crash(MGN)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 11:53 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A 16-year-old boy is in critical condition Tuesday after a rollover crash involving a semi-truck and a car.

Emergency crews dispatched around 8:30 a.m. to Genoa Road south of Reeds Crossing Road for aid. According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, the semi was driving southbound on Genoa Road, when the driver tried to pass a garbage truck stopped at a residence.

Authorities say the semi-driver crossed the center line, colliding with the teen’s vehicle. Both the semi and the car ended up in the ditch.

At the scene, first responders found the semi rolled over up against the car. Fire Chief Brian Kunce says it took approximately 40 minutes to extricate the teenage boy from the vehicle.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office says the teen was airlifted to a Madison hospital for treatment. The 30-year-old man driving the semi was not hurt during the crash.

Neither of the drivers identity has been released pending investigation.

Genoa Road was closed down while the Boone County Sheriff’s Department investigated the crash site.

Boone County Fire Protection District #2 shared a video of the rescue via Facebook:

