Students walk out after fatal stabbing at California high school

Students expressed their anger, saying administration didn't do enough to keep students safe. (Source: KGO/PIENTA FAMILY/CNN)
By KGO staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 7:22 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) - Students from a high school walked out of class Monday, demanding more safety measures after two classmates were stabbed.

One student died, and a 15-year-old is charged with his murder.

There was anger as students tried to process how two fellow classmates could have been stabbed at Montgomery High School.

During the assembly on campus, students said the suspect had been involved in other fights before at the school.

Students were joined by some parents.

“It took a death to finally understand that our school is suffering and we are screaming for help. We need their help,” one student said

Wednesday, witnesses told police Jayden Pienta and another student went inside an art classroom to confront the 15-year-old.

Several students accused the suspect of slashing the tires of Pienta’s car before the altercation.

Pienta was stabbed three times and died. The second student was taken to the hospital.

School officials were not available to respond to those claims.

“Jayden did not deserve to die, and the school, I blame the entire administration. I don’t care where you guys are. I blame all of you,” another student said.

Students said they wanted to draw attention to the rising concerns for their safety.

“Pretty much that they aren’t safe because so many things happen and it’s so unpredictable that you never know,” a student said.

“I just want to protect my daughter and my kids, make sure that they have a safe life because no kid should be dying before their parents,” a parent said.

Jayden Pienta’s mom and stepfather were at the walkout wearing a sweatshirt with a picture of their son.

Santa Rosa police were present but asked to stay off campus.

The suspect was in court Monday, charged with one count of voluntary manslaughter and one count of bringing a knife onto school grounds. Both are felony charges.

He will not be charged as an adult.

The school reportedly got rid of its resource officers in 2020.

