Second person arrested in shooting at Onyx Bar & Grill

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Another man is in custody in connection with the Feb. 26 shooting at Onyx Bar & Grill in Machesney Park.

Derek Graham, 21, was arrested Thursday, March 2. He faces several charges including aggravated discharge of a firearm and use of a firearm by a felon.

31-year-old Jimmie Rogers was arrested the day after the shooting, on Monday, Feb. 27.

Rogers faces attempted murder charges after five people were hurt during the incident, one of which was hospitalized with serious injuries.

Winnebago County deputies say Rogers started shooting inside Onyx Bar & Grill in Machesney Park after a dispute.

According to court documents, Graham reportedly shot and hit another person inside the bar.

Graham and Rogers are in the Winnebago County jail held without bond. Rogers will be back in court later this month and Graham’s first appearance is set for April.

