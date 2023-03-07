Rockford mayor must select next leader to replace alderperson Tuffy Quinonez

By Amber Cooper
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 10:39 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After celebrating the life and accomplishments of alderperson Tuffy Quinonez who passed away last Monday, the city must select a qualified individual that will uphold his values and goals.

“We’ll be looking at somebody whose committed to the ward, who is committed to fulfilling the ideals that Alderman Quinonez had and is really willing to step in,” said Rockford Legal Director Nicholas Meyer.

Within the next 60 days, Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara must appoint an individual to complete the remainder of the unexpired term. McNamara will work with stakeholders and council members to vet the candidates and ensure the 11th ward is properly represented.

“They’re big shoes to fill. Tuffy was a larger-than-life Alderperson,” said Winnebago County Democratic Chairperson Charlie Laskonis.

Meyer believes the best candidate is someone that’s passionate about making a real difference in the community.

If you’re a resident of the 11th ward that needs city services, you can contact the Mayor’s office for assistance.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

41-year-old Daniel Elkinton was last seen February 24 and reported missing three days later.
Missing Genoa man found dead in the Kishwaukee River
One person is hospitalized after one-vehicle accident Sunday afternoon in the 5800 block of...
One person hospitalized after jeep crashes into tree in Roscoe
Parts of 1st and Charles in downtown Rockford are blocked off to traffic following a crash...
Rollover accident closes intersection in downtown Rockford
Car insurance rate hike
$182M rate hike for State Farm insurance customers to be finalized Friday
Police investigate a stabbing on Auburn St.
Man in critical condition after being stabbed in Rockford

Latest News

The eleventh ward is now in need of a new alderperson
Rockford mayor must select next leader to replace alderperson Tuffy Quinonez
State Rep. Dave Vella (D-68) introduces a new bill that could add more police and fire...
New Illinois bill could recruit more local first responders through community college program
Northeasterly winds will keep temperatures a bit cooler on Tuesday.
Mark's Monday Forecast -- 3/6/2023
Tensions rise to save Bell Bowl Prairie
Natural Land Institute sues FAA for approving airport construction on Bell Bowl Prairie