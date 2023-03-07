Rochelle hiring expo to feature 40 area employers

The event will be held in the blue gym at Rochelle Township High School
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 4:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHELLE, Ill. (WIFR) - The Community of Opportunity Spring 2023 Hiring Expo this Friday will feature 40 local employers from a variety of industries.

Friday, March 10, the expo is open to the public from noon to 2 p.m. at Rochelle Township High School, 1401 East Flagg Rd. in the blue gym.

Employers from commercial, banks and credit unions, healthcare, daycare, national brands and small businesses will have opportunities on display at the expo.

Pre-registration for the event can be found here and include one entry into a $300 drawing. Eligible winners must attend and register at the expo. The event is sponsored by the city of Rochelle, Kishwaukee College, Rochelle Foods – Hormel, Tyson Foods Rochelle, 102.3 The Coyote and Superhits 93.5.

