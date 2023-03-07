Reminder: ‘Change clocks, check or replace alarms’ during Daylight Saving Time

Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday, March 12.
Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday, March 12.(Illinois Fire Safety Alliance)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 6:04 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. (WIFR) - When residents change their clocks to spring ahead one hour for Daylight Saving Time (DST) this Sunday, March 12, Illinois’ updated Smoke Alarm Law will now influence how citizens have always checked their safety alarms.

The new law went into effect on January 1, 2023, and requires that alarms with 10-year sealed batteries be installed in all single or multi-family homes moving forward.

“We encourage everyone to take a hard look at their smoke alarms and make this change as soon as possible,” said Jim Kreher, Fire Chief of the Barrington Countryside Fire Protection District.

In Illinois, of the 97 fire deaths that occurred in 2021, 70% were the result of non-working smoke detectors.

For more information about Illinois’ new Smoke Alarm Law, visit https://www.ifsa.org/prevention-resources/smoke-alarm-law/.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

41-year-old Daniel Elkinton was last seen February 24 and reported missing three days later.
Missing Genoa man found dead in the Kishwaukee River
One person is hospitalized after one-vehicle accident Sunday afternoon in the 5800 block of...
One person hospitalized after jeep crashes into tree in Roscoe
Parts of 1st and Charles in downtown Rockford are blocked off to traffic following a crash...
Rollover accident closes intersection in downtown Rockford
Car insurance rate hike
$182M rate hike for State Farm insurance customers to be finalized Friday
Police investigate a stabbing on Auburn St.
Man in critical condition after being stabbed in Rockford

Latest News

Northeasterly winds will keep temperatures a bit cooler on Tuesday.
Mark's Monday Forecast -- 3/6/2023
Tensions rise to save Bell Bowl Prairie
Natural Land Institute sues FAA for approving airport construction on Bell Bowl Prairie
Alleged Pinnon’s shooter appears in court
Alleged Pinnon's shooter appears in court Monday
Motor vehicle crash
Jo Daviess Co. crash shuts down U.S. 20 on Monday