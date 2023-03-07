Quiet and seasonable through Wednesday, winter storm looming beyond

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An eventful week of weather in the Stateline is officially underway.

Monday was quite an eventful day in its own right. Showers and thunderstorms surely awoke many Stateliners during the early morning hours of Monday, though thankfully, most, if not all of the activity was gone in time for the morning commute.

From there, we were able to enjoy a period of unseasonable warmth. Officially, Rockford’s high of 56° ties the warmest readings of 2023 thus far. The afternoon, however, was a different story, as temperatures began a rapid nosedive amid a distinct wind shift to the northwest. By early Monday evening, temperatures had already fallen into the upper 30s to lower 40s.

The days ahead are to be cooler than Monday, though they won’t be cold. In fact, they’re likely to be the warmest temperatures we see in the next week and a half to two weeks.

Clouds are to remain intact overnight, which should somewhat limit the degree of cooling that takes place. Tuesday morning we’ll remain underneath the blanket of clouds to start, though we’re likely to see mixed sunshine emerge as the morning progresses, ultimately leading to a mostly sunny afternoon. The emergence of sunshine should be enough to counteract northeasterly winds, at least a bit, allowing temperatures to reach the middle 40s.

Clouds are likely to linger through early Tuesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Sunshine will quickly emerge by late morning or early afternoon Tuesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Sunshine is to dominate for most of the afternoon Tuesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Clouds return Tuesday night, and we’ll find ourselves underneath cloudy skies for the vast majority of our Wednesday. With that said, Wednesday’s to be a dry day, with temperatures once again in the middle 40s.

More clouds are likely to be around on Wednesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

From there, all eyes pivot toward the Midwest’s fourth winter storm system in as many weeks, one that’s appearing more likely to have more of a direct impact on the Stateline Thursday into Friday.

There’s little change in the forecast rationale over the past 24 hours. A wintry mix appears likely to arrive later in the day Thursday, but there’s growing evidence that our atmosphere’s going to become more supportive of a changeover to snow as temperatures cool Thursday night. At this point, there appears to be a potentially lengthy period of time during which snow may fall here, which could very well result in accumulations. There’s still some uncertainty regarding the exact track the storm takes and just how strong it may be, so it’s still early to focus on how much snow may fall just yet. There are also a few wild cards that may play into an accumulation forecast, such as air temperatures likely being a few degrees above freezing for most of the event, and ground temperatures which are now well above 32°.

A wintry mix is to develop late Thursday, eventually transitioning to snow Thursday night. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Temperatures appear to be more supportive of snowfall here compared to recent storm systems. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The track and intensity of the storm will go a long way in determining what form precipitation will be, and how much of it we are to see. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

With the storm still several days away, it's far too early to speculate on how much snow may fall, but it's worth watching. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

At this early stage, this does not appear to be a blockbuster snow event, though we also cannot completely ignore that as being at least a possibility. It remains a situation worth monitoring closely, and we’ll be doing just that as the week progresses.

