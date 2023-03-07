McNamara to select new leader for Rockford’s 11th ward

By Amber Cooper
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 10:39 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After celebrating the life and accomplishments of alderperson Tuffy Quinonez who passed away last Monday, the city must select a qualified individual that will uphold his values and goals.

“We’ll be looking at somebody whose committed to the ward, who is committed to fulfilling the ideals that Alderman Quinonez had and is really willing to step in,” said Rockford Legal Director Nicholas Meyer.

Within the next 60 days, Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara must appoint an individual to complete the remainder of the unexpired term. McNamara will work with stakeholders and council members to vet the candidates and ensure the 11th ward is properly represented.

“They’re big shoes to fill. Tuffy was a larger-than-life Alderperson,” said Winnebago County Democratic Chairperson Charlie Laskonis.

Meyer believes the best candidate is someone that’s passionate about making a real difference in the community.

If you’re a resident of the 11th ward that needs city services, you can contact the Mayor’s office for assistance.

