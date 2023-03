ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A mix of sun and clouds for a time today with highs in the middle 40′s. Down to the 30′s tonight. Back to the middle 40′s tomorrow with mostly cloudy skies. Watching Thursday evening and Friday morning for the potential of several inches of snow. Chilly on Saturday with partly sunny skies.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.