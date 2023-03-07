IHLA proposes Illinois bill to protect hospitality workers

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Many hotel employees say it’s exhausting dealing with abusive guests, with most companies leaving employees powerless to do anything about it.

That’s why one Illinois association is fighting to pass the Worker Protection Bill.

The Illinois Hotel and Lodging Association (IHLA) is pushing a plan to allow hotel employees to refuse service or remove verbally abusive guests.

“Keep employees safe and foster a positive working environment,” said IHLA CEO Michael Jacobson.

We all have the same goal when it comes to going to work, which is for us to stay safe and make it a great day. But for employees within the hospitality and service industry, many say an angry customer can quickly turn the day upside down.

“You never know when a situation can escalate like that. From just from verbal abuse to physical to, you know, it could be fatal,” said Decorum Management Group president Chintan Thakkar.

The association announces Tuesday, March 7 they’re pushing a piece of legislation that protects hotel employees from verbal abuse by now being able to refuse service or tell a guest to leave.

“Current law does not explicitly allow hotels to remove a customer for verbally abusive behavior,” Jacobson said.

Thakkar says the Worker Protection Bill will protect the mental and physical health of hotel employees. In turn, he hopes this will help retain those workers.

“Make those that are already here feel more comfortable and stay longer because they’re no longer dealing with the stress and the tension that comes with dealing with unruly guests,” Thakkar said.

Thakkar says currently, Days Inn employees have to rely on the Cherry Valley Police Department to make sure situations with customers don’t escalate. He says the police are the ones who have to tell guests to leave.

“We’ve been able to call out the police and ask for the assistance in the event of unruly customers,” Thakkar said.

The hospitality industry has 15% fewer employees than before the COVID-19 pandemic, which is why retaining employees is a critical issue, according to Jacobson.

The Illinois Hotel and Lodging Association is also backing up a proposal to get short-term rentals, like Airbnbs to stop operating tax-free.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.