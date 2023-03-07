IDOC director to step down from position

ILLINOIS (WIFR) - Governor JB Pritzker Tuesday announced that Illinois Department of Corrections (IDOC) Director Rob Jeffreys is stepping down from his position effective April 1.

IDOC Chief of Staff Latoya J. Hughes will serve as Acting Director in the interim.

Jeffreys has served with IDOC since 2019. During his time, he led the development of the first Office of Reentry, which gives formerly incarcerated people resources that help them reintegrate with society after release.

“I’m grateful to Director Jeffreys for his years of service, ensuring the dignity and safety of the incarcerated people of Illinois,” said Governor Pritzker. “His work in reforming and redesigning services has given individuals in custody opportunities for advancement and improvement while also ensuring the highest level of security and care for the IDOC staff as they carry out their critical responsibilities.”

He also oversaw a major overhaul of job and educational services with IDOC to include training for living-wage level jobs after inmates are released.

“Throughout my tenure, the department and employees at all levels embraced reform as an opportunity and worked tirelessly to positively change the lives of those incarcerated while maintaining the safety and security of our facilities,” said Jeffreys. “It has been a privilege to collaborate with legislators, agencies, community partners, and advocacy groups, who all have the shared goal of the well-being of the Department, employees, and individuals in custody.”

Before serving at IDOC, Jeffreys spent 24 years with the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, including as Chief of Staff and Regional Director. He holds a bachelor’s and master’s degree in criminal justice with a concentration in correctional administration from Marshall University in Huntington, W. Va.

