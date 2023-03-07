The Fab Four returns to the Coronado with Beatles’ ‘Rubber Soul’

The Fab Four will perform The Beatles’ Rubber Soul & Greatest Hits this October.
The Fab Four will perform The Beatles’ Rubber Soul & Greatest Hits this October.(ASM Rockford)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Beatles tribute you won’t want to miss returns to the Coronado in Rockford!

The Fab Four 2023 tour brings an all-new show to the stage, with a performance of The Beatles’ “Rubber Soul” in its entirety, as well as the Beatles’ greatest hits.

Tickets go on pre-sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 8, and open to the public at 10 a.m. Friday, March 10 online at Ticketmaster.com, in person at the Coronado Performing Arts Center or BMO Center box offices, or by calling 815-968-5222.

The Emmy Award Winning Fab Four is elevated far above every other Beatles Tribute due to their precise attention to detail. With uncanny, note-for-note live renditions of Beatles’ classics such as “Can’t Buy Me Love,” “Yesterday,” “A Day In The Life,” “Twist And Shout,” “Here Comes The Sun,” and “Hey Jude”, the Fab Four takes the audience back to when they first heard these hits.

To read more about the show visit coronadopac.org.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

41-year-old Daniel Elkinton was last seen February 24 and reported missing three days later.
Missing Genoa man found dead in the Kishwaukee River
One person is hospitalized after one-vehicle accident Sunday afternoon in the 5800 block of...
One person hospitalized after jeep crashes into tree in Roscoe
Emergency crews dispatched around 11:30 a.m. for aid. No word yet on injuries or what caused...
Roads reopened after car crash with fire truck in Rockford
Parts of 1st and Charles in downtown Rockford are blocked off to traffic following a crash...
Rollover accident closes intersection in downtown Rockford
Woman shot to death at Pinnon's in Rockford
Alleged Pinnon’s shooter appears in court

Latest News

Byrd will play the Grandstand stage Saturday, Aug. 12.
Tracy Byrd to headline 2023 Boone County Fair
Catch Bluey and her friends live in Rockford on Thursday, June 29!
‘Bluey’s Big Play’ to perform at Coronado in Rockford
Highland Community College in Freeport to host Alaskan Inuit band, Pamyua
Highland Community College in Freeport to host Alaskan Inuit band, Pamyua
Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons are coming to the Coronado Performing Arts Center on August...
Original Jersey boy, Frankie Valli, makes way to Coronado