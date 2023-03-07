The Fab Four returns to the Coronado with Beatles’ ‘Rubber Soul’

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Beatles tribute you won’t want to miss returns to the Coronado in Rockford!

The Fab Four 2023 tour brings an all-new show to the stage, with a performance of The Beatles’ “Rubber Soul” in its entirety, as well as the Beatles’ greatest hits.

Tickets go on pre-sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 8, and open to the public at 10 a.m. Friday, March 10 online at Ticketmaster.com, in person at the Coronado Performing Arts Center or BMO Center box offices, or by calling 815-968-5222.

The Emmy Award Winning Fab Four is elevated far above every other Beatles Tribute due to their precise attention to detail. With uncanny, note-for-note live renditions of Beatles’ classics such as “Can’t Buy Me Love,” “Yesterday,” “A Day In The Life,” “Twist And Shout,” “Here Comes The Sun,” and “Hey Jude”, the Fab Four takes the audience back to when they first heard these hits.

To read more about the show visit coronadopac.org.

