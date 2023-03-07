Durand voters to weigh chicken ordinance

An advisory question will be on the April 4 ballot.
By Jim Hagerty
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 9:21 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Backyard chicken coops are often a controversial topic in Durand, Illinois.

However, some residents say they are in favor of bringing back an ordinance that allows them to raise chickens on their property.

Those against the coops often cite noise and odor as reasons to keep them out of the village limits. Residents who are for keeping the birds in residential neighborhoods say chickens provide food and teach children about sustainable living.

“It gives them a way to learn a lot about life and how everything works,” said Anayel Delgado, who works at Center St. Creamery. “It gives them an idea of what [farmers] have to go through to provide for a lot of people.”

Delgado added that with the high cost of eggs, the time is now for Durand, a strong farming community, to get back to its roots and allow residents keep chickens for personal use. She says residents are only asking to raise a few hens per year and do not plan to keep roosters.

“We eat a lot of eggs,” she said. “So, it’s definitely been expensive. Like at stores in Rockford, they’re almost $7 now. I think it’s crazy how prices have risen so much.”

An advisory question asking voters whether Durand should pass a chicken ordinance will appear on the April 4 ballot.

According to Mayor Sheila Hoffman’s office, if a majority of residents say yes to that question, the village board would consider a chicken ordinance.

