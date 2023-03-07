Carpenter’s Corner, thrift store which benefits homeless, opens Friday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A thrift store that invests in the Forest City community’s future will open Friday, Mar. 10.

Willie Jones knows all too well the struggles that come with not having a job or a place to call home. “For three months I was struggling. I didn’t know what my next steps were going to be,” said Jones. “I was staying a building that got condemned, so I didn’t know which way to go, I didn’t know what I was going to do.”

With no housing and a lack of direction, Jones hit bottom and turned to Carpenter’s Place for help. That’s when his life began to change.

“She took me in to help me out and gave me a job, and it’s been on the up rise for me ever since,” said Jones. The job is with Carpenter’s Corner, a new thrift store which takes donations, and then sells the items. The profits go back into programs to help people in crisis, or living on the streets, get back on their feet.

“What this building can do and what Carpenter’s Corner can do is limitless,” said Carpenter’s Corner Retail Operations Director Kelly Whitham. “We can make a difference in this building, right here.”

The thrift shop moved into the former Schnucks store on Rural St. in Rockford. Whitham believes Carpenter’s Corner not only brings life to a vacant building, but can rebuild peoples lives.

“The DNA of Carpenter’s Place is to help our guests reach their highest potential,” said Carpenter’s Place Executive Director Michael O’Connor.

“We work hard for the community, and for us, to show ourselves what we can do,” said Jones.

The stores official grand opening is Friday, and it offers everything from household items, clothes, and more. Store leaders also encourage people to continue donating.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.