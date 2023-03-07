Auburn High School student arrested after weapon found at school

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An Auburn High School student is arrested Tuesday after a weapon was found inside the school.

Administrators sent a newsletter to families discussing the matter. “A staff member overheard the student make a threat, isolated and questioned the student, and a weapon was recovered – all within about three minutes,” the letter reads.

The weapon recovery is the second this week at the Rockford high school. No word yet on if both incidents are connected, or if any charges have been issued.

Families with questions about the incident are being asked to contact the high school’s main office.

The full newsletter is available to read below:

Auburn High School families and staff, A student is in police custody this afternoon after bringing a weapon to school. The school was not placed on lockdown, because the event was over within minutes. A staff member overheard the student make a threat, isolated and questioned the student, and a weapon was recovered – all within about three minutes. I know a lot can happen in three minutes. I am relieved to be able to say with confidence that our students and staff are safe at school. Rockford Police will remain at school as a precaution, and they continue to investigate. We can’t share any information about the investigation. As our administrative team has shared previously, there is nothing more important than the safety of our students and staff. Our students deserve to both feel safe at Auburn and be physically safe. Weapons have no place in our school, and this behavior is not aligned with our values or what our students or staff deserve. If you see a threat or hear a rumor, please tell us. Report the information to a school administrator or Rockford Police. We take all threats seriously and investigate, as illustrated this afternoon. If you have any questions, please contact our main office. Thank you. Sincerely, Principal Jenny Keffer Assistant Principal Ryan Nachreiner

