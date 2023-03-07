Applications open for 2023 Community Action Scholarship

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Applications are now open 2023 Community Action Scholarship.

Scholarship awards up to $3,000 is paid directly to the school towards tuition and textbooks. Multiple awards are available and candidates may be contacted for an interview.

With the 2023 Community Needs Assessment showing a gap in educational achievement based on race, diverse students are encouraged to apply. Those interested can pick up applications through the city of Rockford Health and Human Services Department. The deadline for submissions is 3:30 p.m., Friday, April 7.

Applicants must meet household income guidelines, live in Winnebago or Boone County, and plan on attending a post-secondary accredited school or training program in Illinois this year. Students of all ages are encouraged to apply.

More information can be found here, or in person at the Community Action Agency, 612 N. Church St, Rockford. Scholarships are funded by the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity through the Community Services Block Grant.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.