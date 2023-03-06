YWCA announces winners of 2023 Woman of Achievement Awards

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - YWCA Northwestern Illinois announced seven winners of the Women of Achievement awards and five winners of the Bright Future and La Voz Latina scholarships on Monday.

The YWCA extended congratulations to Glasa Gottschalk, Allison Alexander and Courtney Geiger, Laura Kenyon, Liz Gerber, Kirstin Krivanec and Jocelyn McLaughlin during the 43rd annual Leader Luncheon which featured acclaimed journalist JuJu Chang as its keynote speaker.

Five scholarships were also presented to local high school seniors who demonstrate leadership and the potential to affect positive change in their school and community. Recipients of the Bright Future scholarships are Brooklyn DeWall of Belvidere North High School, Sophia Leese of Belvidere High School, and Sonia McClain of Belvidere North High School. Recipients of the La Voz Latina Scholarships are Abigail Martinez of Belvidere North High School and Katia Rodriguez-Torres of Auburn High School.

“Hundreds of deserving women have been nominated for Women of Achievement Awards over the years, and it gives us a great sense of pride to know that these women are right here among us, lifting up other women, and working to support and improve our community,” said Kris Machajewski, President/CEO of YWCA Northwestern Illinois.

