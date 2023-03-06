Woman shares secret to longevity at 105th birthday celebration

She said she’s lived an eventful life, including having the honor of meeting some presidents.
By Carissa Simpson and Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 11:03 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) – A woman in Tennessee celebrated her 105th birthday Friday at Shannondale of Knoxville Assisted Living.

Jeanne Fox said being happy is her secret to longevity and staying young.

“I always have a happy disposition,” she said. “I don’t go around looking for trouble.”

Fox was born in Ohio in 1918 but moved to Knoxville in 1963 with her late husband, Dick Fox.

She said she’s lived an eventful life, including having the honor of meeting some presidents.

When Fox was 7 years old, she met former President Herbert Hoover in the Oval Office and sang on the Capitol steps.

She then met former President Franklin D. Roosevelt and first lady Elanor Roosevelt when she was 18.

When Fox moved to Knoxville, she started attending First Presbyterian Church and was one of the volunteers who helped build Fort Kid.

Copyright 2023 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

41-year-old Daniel Elkinton was last seen February 24 and reported missing three days later.
Missing Genoa man found dead in the Kishwaukee River
Car insurance rate hike
$182M rate hike for State Farm insurance customers to be finalized Friday
Parts of 1st and Charles in downtown Rockford are blocked off to traffic following a crash...
Ambulances called to rollover accident that closes parts of two streets in downtown Rockford
Police investigate a stabbing on Auburn St.
Man in critical condition after being stabbed in Rockford
One person is hospitalized after one-vehicle accident Sunday afternoon in the 5800 block of...
One person hospitalized after jeep crashes into tree in Roscoe

Latest News

A man named Jorge, who only wanted to be identified by his first name, talks about what...
Passenger talks about flight interrupted by bird strike
Four U.S. citizens have been kidnapped after gunmen opened fire on their vehicle in the...
4 Americans kidnapped in northern Mexico, officials say
LIVE: Biden remarks at firefighters conference
FILE — Passengers make their way through Logan International Airport, Tuesday, July 22, 2008,...
No one hurt when 2 United flights touch at Boston airport