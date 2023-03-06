Woman identified in Rockford fatal crash with fire truck

Emergency crews dispatched around 11:30 a.m. for aid. No word yet on injuries or what caused the crash.(Marta Berglund)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 11:49 AM CST
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A woman involved in a crash with a fire truck on Monday has died.

Marta Esquivias, 56, of Rockford died from injuries sustatined in the crash. She was taken to a nearby hospital, but unfortunately did not survive.

Nearly five hours after a crash Monday, N. Church Street in Rockford reopened to the public.

The serious crash involving a fire truck shut down parts of both N. Church and Whitman Street, according to police.

Emergency crews dispatched just after 11:30 a.m. to the intersection\in response.

One of the vehicles on the scene had apparent damage to the driver’s side door. No word yet on what caused the crash.

Rockford police tweeted about the closures around noon, saying:

