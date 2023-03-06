Woman identified in fatal Rockford crash

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A woman involved in a crash with a fire truck on Monday has died.

Marta Esquivias, 56, of Rockford died from injuries sustained in the crash. She was taken to a nearby hospital but unfortunately did not survive.

Nearly five hours after a crash Monday, N. Church Street in Rockford reopened to the public.

The intersection of N. Church St and Whitman St has been reopened. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) March 6, 2023

The collision shut down parts of both N. Church and Whitman Street, according to police.

Emergency crews dispatched just after 11:30 a.m. to the intersection in response.

One of the vehicles on the scene had apparent damage to the driver’s side door. A 60-year-old man was also taken to the hospital with injuries.

Rockford police tweeted about the closures around noon, saying:

Street closure @ N. Church St & Whitman St due to serious traffic crash. Whitman St is closed from N. Main St to N. Court St. Southbound traffic on N. Church St is blocked @ Neapolitan St. Please use other routes to drive around the area for the next several hours. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) March 6, 2023

