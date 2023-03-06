Thunderstorms a decent bet overnight, eventful week to follow

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - We’ve certainly lucked out when it has come to our weekend weather of late, and this weekend, for the most part, proved to be no exception. Temperatures Saturday came within one degree of reaching 50°, while Sunday saw temperatures reach the half-century mark over much of the region.

Things are changing rapidly, though, as a cluster of showers and thunderstorms has begun to overspread the area over the course of the early evening hours, and more noisy weather isn’t out of the question in the hours ahead of us.

Showers and embedded thunderstorms are to redevelop later in the evening, and will likely take us into the very early stages of Monday morning. While severe weather is not anticipated, the environment is one that favors the development of hail. In fact, several reports of pea size hail have already come in with the initial cluster of storms, most notably in Freeport and Mt. Carroll. For that reason, it’s our belief that small hail will remain at least a remote possibility.

Showers and a few thunderstorms are likely either side of the midnight hour. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Rain will be, for the most part, over by 2:00am. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Rain will quickly exit the area thereafter, and mild temperatures are to take center stage in the hours that follow. Overnight lows aren’t to fall out of the 40s. With a southerly wind in place and a warmer base from which to start, temperatures Monday appear likely to reach the middle 50s around midday, or very shortly thereafter. Don’t get too used to the warmth, though. That’s because a cold front’s to pass around midday, give or take an hour or two, sending temperatures rapidly crashing downward in the afternoon. By dinnertime, we’ll be down into the upper 30s to around 40°.

Monday looks to be dry and mild to start, but a wind shift to the northwest around midday will send temperatures down rapidly in the afternoon. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Tuesday’s likely to be the most tranquil day of the week, by most accounts. It’s a day that starts with a good amount of sun that may stick around, at least in partial form, for a good chunk of the day. It’s not until late in the afternoon that cloudiness begins to arrive, with thicker cloud cover due in overnight. Despite the sunshine, temperatures will struggle a bit more compared to days past, thanks to a northeasterly wind expected to blow. Still, a high temperature in the middle 40s isn’t out of the question.

A good deal of sunshine is likely early in the day Tuesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Sunshine is to be out for much of the first half of the day Tuesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Clouds are to fill back in late Tuesday into Tuesday night. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Wednesday’s to feature similar temperatures compared to Tuesday, though with quite a bit more in the way of cloud cover.

Come Thursday, attention will pivot to the latest in a series of dynamic weather systems set to eject out of the Southern Plains on a crash course for the Midwest. This system, as has been the case with each of its predecessors, comes with a good deal of questions. The VERY early read is that our area is to again find itself in an environment with very borderline temperatures, meaning all modes of precipitation are potentially in play. It’s far too early to offer any speculation regarding rain or snowfall amounts, but it’s safe to say its another weather system worth monitoring in the coming days, and we’ll be doing just that.

One thing we DO know is that we’re to kick off a spell of unseasonably chilly temperatures by the weekend. Temperatures both Saturday and Sunday aren’t to get out of the middle 30s, a time during which middle 40s are considered to be the norm.

