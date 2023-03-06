Teen dies after Jo Daviess Co. crash shuts down U.S. 20

Motor vehicle crash
Motor vehicle crash(MGN)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 5:30 PM CST
JO DAVIESS COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that killed a teenager Monday afternoon in Galena, Ill.

Emergency crews arrived just before 4 p.m. Monday at the scene on U.S. 20 west of Route 84 in response to a call about a single-vehicle accident.

Authorities say Maria Amezquita-Rodriguez, 34, of Addison, Ill., was driving eastbound on U.S. 20 when she allegedly lost control of her car at the lane merge.

Deputies say in an attempt to regain control, Amezquita-Rodriquez overcorrected her wheel, crossing the center line and rolling the vehicle multiple times. The driver was taken to a Rockford area hospital with injuries from the crash while a teenage passenger was taken to a Madison hospital in critical condition.

The teenager died on Tuesday while in the hospital.

U.S. 20 West was closed Monday for several hours at the crash site for investigation. Emergency crews dispatched to the area include the Galena Fire Department, East Dubuque EMS and Galena police.

