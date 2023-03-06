RVC men’s basketball ends first season at Division II level with loss to Milwaukee

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rock Valley College men’s basketball team ends its first season at the NJCAA Division II level with a 78-64 loss to Milwaukee Area Technical College Sunday evening.

RVC won the first matchup between the two schools this season 93-90, upsetting the 6th best team in the nation in that game.

Sunday the two schools met for much more in the semi-finals of the NJCAA Division II Region IV Tournament. The winner advanced to next week’s championship game and the loser ends its season.

After getting into a deficit in the first half, Jordan Majeed’s layup as time expired in the first half was blocked. However, officials ruled it goaltending on MATC and the Golden Eagles led 39-38 at halftime.

RVC couldn’t stop a surge by the Storm in the second half as they were eliminated from the tournament with the 14-point loss to the No. 8 team in the nation.

