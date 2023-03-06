RVC earns back-to-back NJCAA titles in Men’s and Women’s Bowling

Cheektowaga, N.Y. (WIFR) - RVC Bowling is back on top of the NJCAA landscape once again as both the Men’s and Women’s teams won NJCAA National Championships.

On the Women’s side, the Golden Eagles snagged a 911-pin victory over Iowa Western. This win gives RVC Women’s Bowling their second NJCAA title in just three appearances.

Meanwhile, in the Men’s competition, RVC beat out tournament host Erie Community College by 270 pins. The 2023 crown gives RVC Men’s Bowling their third total NJCAA National Championship.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.