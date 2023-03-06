Rollover accident closes intersection in downtown Rockford

Parts of 1st and Charles in downtown Rockford are blocked off to traffic following a crash...
Parts of 1st and Charles in downtown Rockford are blocked off to traffic following a crash between a car and jeep around 6:45 pm Sunday.(wifr)
By Mike Garrigan
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A two-vehicle rollover crash causes parts of First Avenue and Charles Street to be closed for several hours in downtown Rockford.

The accident happened about 6:45 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of First and Charles.

It’s unclear what led to the crash between a jeep and a car, but the jeep landed on it’s side as a result of the crash. a two-block stretch of both First and Charles was blocked off to traffic as Rockford police ask us to avoid the area.

At least two ambulances were on the scene, but no information has been released on injuries or the cause of the crash.

